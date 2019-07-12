Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Cut Holding in Facebook (FB) by $8.11 Million; J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Boosted Position in Visa Cl A Common Stock (V) by $448,500 as Market Value Rose

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A Common Stock (V) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,771 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80M, up from 59,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $180.74. About 6.91 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 48,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,908 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32M, down from 104,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.23. About 13.68 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm, per @AP; 10/04/2018 – Facebook in theory could face $2 trillion in fines if the FTC were to conclude the data scandal violated a 2011 consent decree; 16/03/2018 – Facebook suspends political data analytics firm that worked on Trump’s presidential campaign; 03/05/2018 – ITALY COMMS AUTHORITY MET FACEBOOK OFFICIALS ON PRIVACY; 26/03/2018 – Full transcript: Recode’s Kurt Wagner answers Facebook-Cambridge Analytica questions on Too Embarrassed to Ask The data privacy scandal has Facebook scrambling; 21/05/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg agrees to have EU hearing live-streamed; 08/04/2018 – Republican senator says Facebook scandals may be ‘too big’ for company to fix alone; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon get a notice to review their privacy settings; 19/03/2018 – Today’s Market Tumble Was About More Than Facebook’s Woes — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Meet the Lebanese billionaire behind the new Facebook alternative social app Vero

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. $7.97M worth of stock was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.52 billion for 26.48 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

