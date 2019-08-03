Bradley Foster & Sargent Holding in Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) Has Cut by $603,589; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by $794,538 as Share Price Rose

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 7,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 45,139 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 52,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 3,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 122,932 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.11M, down from 126,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Diageo Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $166.82. About 404,174 shares traded or 27.28% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss & C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 15,205 shares to 320,979 shares, valued at $20.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 11,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Diageo Benefits From Rising Spirit Prices – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Frothy Valuation Makes Diageo A Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Deep Analysis Of Diageo – Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What Effect Could Diageo’s Productivity Program Have On Its Financial Performance In The Near Term? – Forbes” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diageo: A Longer Historical Perspective – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney’s Recent Run Is a Lesson for Long-Term Investors – Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney Stock Has Runway, but Not in the Short-Term – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Businessinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Disney hits all-time high after record-setting ‘Avengers’ opening (DIS) – Business Insider” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Asset reported 3,500 shares. Moreover, Westover Advsrs Limited Liability has 1.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 32,424 shares. 107,954 were reported by Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability Company. Atlas Browninc accumulated 17,294 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.44% or 18,058 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nippon Life Investors Americas reported 60,880 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co, a Japan-based fund reported 34,622 shares. Everett Harris & Communication Ca has invested 3.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bath Savings Trust Commerce reported 84,336 shares. Everence has 0.85% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Greenwood Cap Associate Lc invested in 108,746 shares. Condor Cap invested in 22,618 shares. 251,358 were accumulated by St James Limited Liability Corporation. Florida-based Dudley And Shanley Incorporated has invested 3.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.13 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.