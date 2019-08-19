Bradley Foster & Sargent Lifted Its Position in Potlatch (PCH) by $756,280; Holder Legacy Private Trust Has Upped Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Potlatch Corporation (PCH) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 20,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 53,859 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 33,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Potlatch Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 123,209 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 1,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 18,436 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 16,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $278.65. About 480,107 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 14,890 shares to 36,494 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 11,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,684 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa Sponsored Adr (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 18,200 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). First Manhattan Company holds 0% or 360 shares. M&T Financial Bank holds 0.02% or 94,322 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.01% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 152,419 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Price T Rowe Inc Md has 1.31 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 151,127 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public accumulated 91,306 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 15,593 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mngmt Llc owns 40,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fin Counselors Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,377 shares. Prelude Cap Lc reported 2,110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street has 2.11 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 135,347 shares to 64,679 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 23,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,320 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf.

