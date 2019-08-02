Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Lowered Its Stake in Mettler (MTD) by $618,032 as Share Price Rose; Harber Asset Management Has Lifted Position in Comcast New (CMCSA)

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 8,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 503,316 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12M, up from 494,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $42.44. About 2.73 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/05/2018 – On Monday, CNBC reported Comcast would make a bid for Fox if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts […]; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators have wiretapped the phone lines of Michael Cohen, sources confirm to NBC News; 25/04/2018 – Comcast earnings: 62 cents a share, vs 59 cents EPS expected; 23/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 — 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Mettler (MTD) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 20,527 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84 million, down from 21,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Mettler for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $30.41 during the last trading session, reaching $730.38. About 159,757 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track

