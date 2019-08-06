Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Lifted Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Holding By $396,591; Gabelli Utility Trust Has 1.22 Sentiment

Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 11 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 9 sold and reduced their holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 1.60 million shares, up from 1.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Gabelli Utility Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 5 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) stake by 1.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc acquired 10,169 shares as Comcast Cl A (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc holds 835,288 shares with $33.40 million value, up from 825,119 last quarter. Comcast Cl A now has $187.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 4.79 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business; 07/05/2018 – Comcast will also acquire 100 percent of U.K. satellite TV provider Sky as part of the deal, whose total value could top $100 billion; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 22/05/2018 – Comcast Announces Nationwide Launch of xFi Pods: A New, Whole-Home Mesh WiFi System; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $5.5B; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump doc says Trump bodyguard, lawyer ‘raided’ his office, took medical files; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 CABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS % OF CABLE REVENUES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 50BPS VS 2017 – SLIDES; 27/04/2018 – The Takeaway: The Tech Company Comcast Should Buy Instead of Sky; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $394.33 million. It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

The stock increased 1.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.34. About 70,381 shares traded. The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Concorde Asset Management Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Utility Trust for 13,066 shares. Liberty Capital Management Inc. owns 10,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 15,330 shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 273,044 shares.

