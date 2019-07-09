Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Raised By $1.06 Million Its Heico (HEI) Position; Fiserv (FISV)’s Sentiment Is 0.98

Fiserv Inc (FISV) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 332 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 340 sold and reduced their positions in Fiserv Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 384.95 million shares, up from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Fiserv Inc in top ten holdings increased from 37 to 47 for an increase of 10. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 301 Increased: 209 New Position: 123.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased Heico Corp (HEI) stake by 89.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc acquired 11,240 shares as Heico Corp (HEI)’s stock rose 14.05%. The Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc holds 23,790 shares with $2.26M value, up from 12,550 last quarter. Heico Corp now has $15.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 251,536 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 40.90% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group

Among 5 analysts covering Heico (NYSE:HEI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Heico had 7 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust. Canaccord Genuity maintained HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) rating on Thursday, May 30. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $13000 target.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased Accenture Plc Class A F (NYSE:ACN) stake by 1,864 shares to 24,643 valued at $4.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Danaher (NYSE:DHR) stake by 2,991 shares and now owns 632,017 shares. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $413,312 activity. Hildebrandt Mark H bought $99,516 worth of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) on Monday, June 10. Shares for $706,390 were sold by IRWIN THOMAS S on Thursday, January 10. SCHRIESHEIM ALAN bought $115,012 worth of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford invested in 244,021 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 3,304 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 52,205 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has invested 0.01% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). 3,242 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And. Captrust reported 2,896 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 20,033 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0.01% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 5,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 9,135 are owned by King Luther Cap Corp. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Com holds 0.22% or 681,741 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 693,854 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Com invested 0.01% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Utah Retirement stated it has 7,353 shares. Veritable Lp accumulated 6,480 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72 million for 28.77 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company has market cap of $36.34 billion. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. It has a 38.46 P/E ratio. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management services and products.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 21.66% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. for 3.14 million shares. Toscafund Asset Management Llp owns 169,868 shares or 18.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dudley & Shanley Inc. has 7.92% invested in the company for 346,750 shares. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Investment Management Llp has invested 6.44% in the stock. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 129,052 shares.

