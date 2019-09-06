Bradley Foster & Sargent Boosted Stake in Heico (HEI) by $1.06 Million; First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holder Ensemble Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Heico Corp (HEI) by 89.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 11,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 23,790 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 12,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $142.86. About 723,807 shares traded or 30.70% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 40,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 420,093 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.20M, down from 460,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $89.19. About 875,698 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.92M for 18.13 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

