Bradley Foster & Sargent Lowered Its Holding in American Express (AXP) by $334,085; First Commonwealth Financial Cut Position in Walmart (WMT) as Valuation Rose

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 172,610 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.87 million, down from 175,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.06. About 1.82M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 51.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 12,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 11,544 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 23,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $112.3. About 3.03 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/05/2018 – Walmart Seeking Stake in Indian E-Commerce Giant Flipkart — 4th Update; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev Ex-Currency $120.7 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Walmart Gets More Selective With Web Sellers After Growth Spurt; 09/05/2018 – Naspers Sells 11.18% Stake in Flipkart to Walmart for $2.2B; 12/04/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO REACH A DEAL TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN INDIAN E-COMMERCE FIRM FLIPKART BY END-JUNE; 12/04/2018 – JAPAN’S SOFTBANK GROUP 9984.T UNLIKELY TO SELL FLIPKART SHARES TO WALMART; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY NET SALES $121,630 MLN VS $116,526 MLN; 20/03/2018 – WALMART EXEC SPEAKS AT SHOPTALK CONFERENCE IN LAS VEGAS; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON SAYS WALMART IS PURCHASING FLIPKART; 11/05/2018 – The Tribune: Walmart deal: SoftBank undecided on exiting Flipkart

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 18,270 shares to 73,341 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS: Monster Beverages Continues To Face ‘Fundamental Controversy’ – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart +5% after hiking profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CNBC’s Option Guru Previews Walmart Trade Ahead Of Q2 Report – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart’s Valuation Becoming Frothy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Na has 2.28% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 198,187 shares. Hilltop owns 5,423 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Karpas Strategies Ltd Company owns 2,073 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc invested 0.06% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Kidder Stephen W accumulated 10,705 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Iowa Fincl Bank holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,312 shares. Zebra Capital Ltd reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 9,133 are owned by First Heartland Consultants Inc. Hexavest holds 0.57% or 457,586 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Ltd Liability Corporation holds 108 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smithfield reported 13,349 shares. Burke Herbert Commercial Bank holds 18,058 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. 80,843 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt. Janney Cap Management invested in 1.47% or 287,750 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 56,397 shares or 2.47% of its portfolio.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 3,147 shares to 14,007 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 472,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 916,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.67 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.