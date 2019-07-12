Bradley Foster & Sargent Lowered By $539,162 Its Canadian National Railway (CNI) Holding; Edgepoint Investment Group Decreased Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Position

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased Bank N S Halifax (BNS) stake by 6.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 73,000 shares as Bank N S Halifax (BNS)’s stock declined 5.99%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 1.08M shares with $57.34 million value, down from 1.15 million last quarter. Bank N S Halifax now has $64.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 99,062 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $3,950 MLN VS $3,728 MLN; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA SAYS ITS PERUVIAN SUBSIDIARY, SCOTIABANK PERU, REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO BUY A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS HELPED FACILITATE MEETINGS BETWEEN PRIVATE, PUBLIC SECTOR LEADERS IN MEXICO AND CANADA ABOUT NAFTA; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BNS.TO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT FINANCIALLY MATERIAL TO SCOTIABANK; 12/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia C$2.25b 5Y Deposit Note at +84; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS; 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Return on Equity 14.9%; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO STILL `OPTIMISTIC’ ON MORTGAGE GROWTH FOR YEAR; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS NEW BANKING SYS WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased Canadian National Railway (CNI) stake by 5.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 6,058 shares as Canadian National Railway (CNI)’s stock rose 13.73%. The Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc holds 107,018 shares with $9.58 million value, down from 113,076 last quarter. Canadian National Railway now has $67.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $93.49. About 94,803 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased Novartis A G Adr (NYSE:NVS) stake by 3,149 shares to 172,043 valued at $16.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) stake by 7,040 shares and now owns 20,250 shares. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stoc (VWO) was raised too.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.17 per share. CNI’s profit will be $905.75 million for 18.55 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.18% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Canadian National Railway had 12 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of CNI in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. As per Tuesday, January 15, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. The stock of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 576,259 shares to 16.19 million valued at $782.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) stake by 2.37 million shares and now owns 11.35 million shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) was raised too.