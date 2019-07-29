Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Increased Its Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $14.32 Million as Market Value Rose; Destination Wealth Management Has Upped Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 22.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 73,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 402,755 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61 million, up from 329,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $75.24. About 2.79M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 44.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 53,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,830 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.32M, up from 119,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $307.58. About 1.45M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 14,890 shares to 36,494 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,696 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 965 are held by Hyman Charles D. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). American Century Cos Incorporated owns 1.88M shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Hudock Capital Ltd Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.75% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 284,575 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 157,793 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Cleararc has invested 0.59% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 9,600 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Waddell & Reed Fincl accumulated 1.05M shares. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Com (Wy) holds 0.32% or 905 shares in its portfolio. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Company reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cypress Capital Group stated it has 18,572 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $10.84 million activity. The insider Morris Donna sold $3.45M. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $7.39M was made by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 109,531 shares to 32,307 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 35,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,544 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.37% or 87,228 shares in its portfolio. 11,774 are owned by Steinberg Glob Asset Management. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hl Financial Serv Ltd Llc invested in 0.17% or 158,273 shares. 7,060 were accumulated by Connors Investor. 448,359 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Lc. Sei Investments stated it has 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Midwest Natl Bank Division owns 12,377 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Kames Capital Public Limited Liability Co owns 525,414 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Limited Liability has 5,406 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 149,444 shares. First Interstate Bancorp reported 0.1% stake. Motco stated it has 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Sun Life Finance holds 0.15% or 9,771 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Group Incorporated Public Limited has invested 0.21% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).