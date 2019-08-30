Bradley Foster & Sargent Position in Cooper Companies (COO) Raised by $321,160; Cypress Capital Group Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Lowered by $345,083

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 6,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 79,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, down from 85,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 11.97 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Cooper Companies (COO) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 1,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 5,599 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 4,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Cooper Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.04% or $19.84 during the last trading session, reaching $308.75. About 533,808 shares traded or 88.93% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 03/04/2018 – The Cooper Companies Acquires The LifeGlobal Group, Expanding Fertility Solutions Portfolio; 23/04/2018 – BRIAN ANDREWS TO SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE AS CFO OF COOPER COS; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD; 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Adding to EPS Before Items After FY18; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $11.70 – $11.90; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Moly CEO-CFO and COO Provides Private Placement of $400,000 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 123% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Cooper Companies to Participate in the Baird Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CooperCompanies Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:COO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13,197 shares to 145,534 shares, valued at $11.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 5,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,729 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Management Inc has 1,149 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mai Management owns 3,545 shares. Magnetar Finance Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). 13,181 are held by Advsr Asset. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Pitcairn has 1,078 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 9,087 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.04% stake. Cwm Lc accumulated 0.25% or 41,258 shares. Natl Pension, Korea-based fund reported 66,050 shares. Atlanta Cap L L C reported 0.15% stake. Art Advsr invested in 6,167 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.03% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1,285 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2,335 shares to 4,237 shares, valued at $680,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,572 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust (FMB).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Systems: Back To Square One – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: GE, Cisco and Canopy Make Wild Moves – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk, Southern and TransDigm – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.