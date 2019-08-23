Bradley Foster & Sargent Raised Its Peoples United Financial (PBCT) Position by $5.05 Million as Market Value Declined; Chilton Investment Co Lowered Position in Republic Svcs (RSG) as Stock Rose

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 111,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.29M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $88.13. About 405,258 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Peoples United Financial Inc (PBCT) by 163.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 315,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 508,769 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, up from 193,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Peoples United Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 1.32 million shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 19/04/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Acquisitions drive loan, profit gains at People’s United; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q EPS 30c; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.175/SHR; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q OPER EPS 30C, EST. 30C; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of $107.9 Million, or $0.30 Per Common Share; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.05%, EST. 3.07%; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC – NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $295.8 MLN IN 1Q18 COMPARED TO $292.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 04/05/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINL NAMES JEFF TENGEL PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net $107.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,872 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $123.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

