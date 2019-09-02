Bradley Foster & Sargent Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $1.27 Million; Capital Counsel Lowered Its Red Hat Com (RHT) Holding

Capital Counsel Llc decreased Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) stake by 1.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as Red Hat Inc Com (RHT)’s stock 0.00%. The Capital Counsel Llc holds 605,396 shares with $110.61M value, down from 613,425 last quarter. Red Hat Inc Com now has $33.43 billion valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 1.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 10,872 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc holds 1.05M shares with $123.61M value, down from 1.06M last quarter. Microsoft now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH

Capital Counsel Llc increased Alphabet Inc Cl C stake by 1,299 shares to 63,045 valued at $73.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 6,718 shares and now owns 773,616 shares. Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.46% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 20 shares. Webster National Bank N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 125 shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Advisory Ntwk Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Shine Advisory Incorporated holds 0.03% or 363 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 90,618 shares. Alpine Global Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 57,500 shares or 3.04% of the stock. 26,594 are held by Amalgamated Bankshares. Regions Fincl, a Alabama-based fund reported 513 shares. Oz Management Lp holds 0.94% or 857,916 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 76,392 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). The Switzerland-based Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Natl Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 43,160 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Pcl accumulated 825,995 shares. Valmark Advisers has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hyman Charles D owns 230,435 shares for 2.79% of their portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 5.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0.42% or 9,760 shares. Knott David M holds 0.07% or 1,400 shares. Raymond James & invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 23,114 are owned by Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. 12,324 are held by Capital Advsrs Ltd. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca reported 8,638 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 205,361 shares stake. Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security holds 22,331 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kistler has 0.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,864 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd holds 418,247 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Meritage Group Ltd Partnership reported 2.57 million shares.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) stake by 3,147 shares to 14,007 valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) stake by 11,855 shares and now owns 127,259 shares. Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.07% above currents $137.79 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Jefferies maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

