Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Lifted Its Tableau Software (DATA) Position; Blackrock Muniyield Investment Quality Fund (MFT) Sentiment Is 0.69

Blackrock Muniyield Investment Quality Fund (MFT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -2.19, from 2.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 9 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 13 reduced and sold their stock positions in Blackrock Muniyield Investment Quality Fund. The active investment managers in our database reported: 1.12 million shares, down from 1.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Muniyield Investment Quality Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 5 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased Tableau Software Inc (DATA) stake by 51.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc acquired 4,555 shares as Tableau Software Inc (DATA)’s stock declined 3.73%. The Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc holds 13,330 shares with $1.70M value, up from 8,775 last quarter. Tableau Software Inc now has $15.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $172.29. About 479,850 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 121,595 are held by Crosslink Capital. Timessquare Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 466,400 shares. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn invested in 189,260 shares. Amer Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 1,668 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 2,434 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,800 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 199,491 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 299 shares. Ameriprise reported 6,391 shares. Bokf Na reported 17,698 shares. Pnc Fin Services Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 3,600 shares. Barometer owns 4,100 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 18,243 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) stake by 1,450 shares to 19,561 valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 4,348 shares and now owns 377,098 shares. Trimble Navigation (NASDAQ:TRMB) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, June 19 by UBS.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $114.25 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 66.06 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund for 111,963 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 211,156 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Family Management Corp has 0.08% invested in the company for 12,854 shares. The Florida-based Provise Management Group Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Mackay Shields Llc, a New York-based fund reported 57,875 shares.