Bradley Foster & Sargent Maintains Holding in Cooper Companies (COO); Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Lowered Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $1.17 Million as Share Value Rose

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 43,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 316,221 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 359,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 35.61M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: TAX RATE LOWER IN 1Q18 BECAUSE OF INCENTIVE PROGRAMS; 15/03/2018 – ‘Good Side’ of U.S. Eco Data Is Strong, Says BofA’s Meyer (Video); 19/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 13% This Year, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp 1st Quarter Results; 27/03/2018 – BOFA GAP WIDENS TO 57.9% FOR BONUSES; 18/04/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch Expects Tariffs Deal Despite Escalating Rhetoric (Video); 20/03/2018 – The Morning Risk Report: BofA Whistlebowers Win Record Awards; 14/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 12% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Cooper Companies (COO) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 1,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 5,599 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 4,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Cooper Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $331.22. About 294,517 shares traded or 4.96% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 06/03/2018 Cooper Cos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – COOPER SEES PURCHASE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN 2018, ADDING THEREAFTER; 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild And Asset Management Us holds 4.80M shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr, Alabama-based fund reported 234,100 shares. 200,763 were accumulated by Fiduciary Trust. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.84% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Private Wealth Prtnrs Lc holds 1.84% or 405,755 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Invest owns 1.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.31 million shares. Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 643,968 shares. Daiwa Gp Inc reported 0.16% stake. Camarda Fin Advsrs Limited stated it has 1,705 shares. Oz Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 11.79 million shares. Logan Capital Management Inc reported 10,831 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 705,129 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood White has invested 1.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Annex Advisory Svcs Lc has invested 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What Everyone Should Know About Debit Vs. Credit – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr by 167,300 shares to 838,310 shares, valued at $23.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.76 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Slack’s unique way of going public may be a look into the future: NYSE COO – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Cooper Companies to Participate in the Baird Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “New CEO, COO, chairman, board members named for Anadarko MLP after Oxy deal closes – Houston Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Foxbusiness.com and their article: “Uberâ€™s market debut excites the exchange, NYSE Chief Operating Officer says – Fox Business” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE COO: Uberâ€™s first trade â€˜may take a whileâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9,220 shares to 255,711 shares, valued at $25.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,892 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management reported 20,462 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP invested in 72 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.06% or 41,515 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 1,078 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company owns 770 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Street accumulated 2.31 million shares. First Manhattan has 806 shares for 0% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) accumulated 0% or 21 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 2,021 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 14,612 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Rampart Invest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 601 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Riverhead Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 2,740 shares. Atlanta Capital Mgmt Comm L L C holds 106,358 shares. 72,312 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement.