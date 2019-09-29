Bradley Foster & Sargent Trimmed Visa (V) Stake; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO)’s Sentiment Is 0.76

Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 94 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 123 reduced and sold positions in Assured Guaranty LTD. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 95.06 million shares, up from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Assured Guaranty LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 11 to 11 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 93 Increased: 59 New Position: 35.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased Visa Incorporated (V) stake by 6.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 2,090 shares as Visa Incorporated (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc holds 29,776 shares with $5.17M value, down from 31,866 last quarter. Visa Incorporated now has $389.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08 million shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.42 billion. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. It has a 10.62 P/E ratio. The firm insures various debt obligations, including bonds issued by the United States state or municipal governmental authorities; and notes issued to finance infrastructure projects.

The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 290,983 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Aurelius Capital Management Lp holds 60.97% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. for 662,839 shares. Venor Capital Management Lp owns 260,719 shares or 14.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Returns Management Llc has 13.62% invested in the company for 568,694 shares. The New York-based Tegean Capital Management Llc has invested 12.41% in the stock. Elm Ridge Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 195,888 shares.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) stake by 4,314 shares to 78,240 valued at $19.09 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,435 shares and now owns 22,837 shares. Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) was raised too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M had bought 1,000 shares worth $171,130 on Tuesday, August 6.

Among 13 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $193.23’s average target is 11.05% above currents $174 stock price. Visa had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signature Estate & Invest Advsr Ltd stated it has 2,766 shares. Navellier And holds 34,703 shares. Webster Bank N A invested in 1.3% or 54,303 shares. Mondrian Invest Partners Ltd stated it has 2.33% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Montag & Caldwell Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 514,414 shares. Kj Harrison Partners Incorporated owns 14,912 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 89,269 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company owns 41,627 shares. Lsv Asset reported 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dudley Shanley reported 25,599 shares. Epoch Investment Prtn Inc stated it has 1.87 million shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. 47,098 were accumulated by First Citizens Comml Bank Tru. Delta Asset Management Limited Tn reported 0.08% stake. Maverick has invested 0.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mechanics Bankshares Trust Department has invested 1.48% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).