Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Cut Its Rbc Bearings (ROLL) Stake by $1.50 Million; As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Value Rose, Harding Loevner LP Boosted by $10.80 Million Its Holding

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (ROLL) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 11,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.64% . The institutional investor held 153,684 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.54M, down from 165,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Rbc Bearings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $162.81. About 16,625 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 14.67% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL); 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 81,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 3.22M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428.22 million, up from 3.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $156.15. About 445,179 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why a Hold Strategy is Apt for Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock – Nasdaq” on January 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk to Acquire PASCO’s Aerial Survey Business in US to Strengthen Data Acquisition Capacity under Geomni – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk (VRSK) Unveils InsurTech Solution A-PLUS Commercial – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk (VRSK) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VRSK Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 301 are held by Bollard Group Ltd Company. Navellier Assocs owns 65,440 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. First Personal invested in 0.02% or 470 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.08% stake. 7,149 are owned by Kentucky Retirement. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk owns 597,350 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital reported 0.06% stake. Fred Alger Management holds 0.02% or 29,279 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 10,350 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ativo Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,114 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Westpac Bk owns 56,073 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 3,600 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia reported 233 shares. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 1.74M shares to 130 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 10.18 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.94M shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold ROLL shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 2.23% less from 23.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) for 20,340 shares. Northern invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). 39,442 are held by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Farmers And Merchants Inc has 61 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 52,500 shares. Papp L Roy & Assocs holds 7,232 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 349,181 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests, Korea-based fund reported 7,744 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp accumulated 114,833 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Jane Street Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 8,837 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company owns 1,205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) for 2.24 million shares. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,580 shares.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 19,954 shares to 456,447 shares, valued at $50.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) by 1,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR).