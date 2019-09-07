Bradley Foster & Sargent Raised Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $554,273 as Market Value Rose; As Toyota Motor (TM) Stock Value Rose, Tradition Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $412,425

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 3,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 342,081 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.20M, up from 338,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.00M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 3,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 27,375 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 23,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $132.05. About 329,862 shares traded or 139.98% up from the average. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 19/04/2018 – Shell and Toyota move forward with hydrogen facility for freight at Port of Long Beach; 26/04/2018 – Joel Young: BREAKING: Toyota Mississippi creating 400 jobs at Blue Springs plant as part of a $170 million investment in buildi; 05/03/2018 – GENEVA — Toyota Motor said on Monday it will stop selling diesel passenger cars in Europe and focus on hybrid vehicles instead. Based on the decision, diesel engine options will no longer be available in new models, starting this year; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Toyota Auto Receivables 2018-B Owner Trust Notes; 09/04/2018 – Toyota Motor CDS Widens 2 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 07/03/2018 – The Evolution of Toyota’s ‘Fast and Furious’ Supra; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR: Toyota Industries Corp. U.S. Dollar Bonds Rated ‘AA-‘; 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Toyota Finance Australia Exp EU500m 5Y MS +25a +/-2; 19/04/2018 – Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan & Toyota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – FEATURE-Olympics-Taxi! Tokyo tackles tourist boom with accessible cab

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 32,156 shares to 23,333 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primecap Odyssey Stock Fund by 21,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,324 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Growth Advantage (JGASX).

