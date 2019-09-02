Bradley Foster & Sargent Trimmed Its Biogen (BIIB) Holding by $412,292 as Shares Rose; As One Gas (OGS) Market Value Rose, Ardevora Asset Management Llp Cut Its Position

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 52.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 1,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1,565 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370,000, down from 3,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $219.75. About 1.23 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% . The institutional investor held 412,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.69 million, down from 432,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.61. About 163,242 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain

Analysts await ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.31 per share. OGS’s profit will be $18.46 million for 65.44 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by ONE Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold OGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 33,400 shares to 915,116 shares, valued at $30.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.53B for 6.67 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) by 13,372 shares to 51,484 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).