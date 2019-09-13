Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Raised Adobe (ADBE) Position; As Micron Technology (MU) Shares Rose, Dalal Street Raised Stake

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 5,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 179,018 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.75M, up from 173,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $278.02. About 2.96 million shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 86,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.91 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 19.67M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “China says new digital currency will be similar to Facebook’s Libra – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Micron Heading into Q2 Earnings with MU Stock Up 20% in 2019? – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron Technology: Finally A Tangible Growth Driver – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron (MU) Down 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MU, MA, URI – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Dalal Street Llc, which manages about $685.00M and $294.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 239,000 shares to 12.87 million shares, valued at $177.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 10,868 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel invested in 1.16% or 311,538 shares. Cornerstone Inc holds 0% or 1,023 shares in its portfolio. Davenport And Company Lc invested in 12,498 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Adell Harriman Carpenter accumulated 128,493 shares or 0% of the stock. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 0.17% or 10,976 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 5,625 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tru Co Of Oklahoma owns 8,275 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Intrust Fincl Bank Na owns 16,595 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Trust holds 22,038 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hillsdale Invest Mgmt invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 1.65M shares. Clark Estates New York holds 0.54% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 88,000 shares.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) by 2,255 shares to 17,510 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 33,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,664 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Financial, a Georgia-based fund reported 35,165 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 7,557 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 73,466 shares. 1.74M were reported by Putnam Investments Ltd. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 5.39% or 68,248 shares in its portfolio. Coatue Mgmt Ltd owns 2.06M shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability reported 419,463 shares. Moreover, American Assets Management Lc has 0.29% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,170 shares. Regentatlantic Limited holds 10,732 shares. 639,203 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Management Lp. The North Carolina-based Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited Company reported 1,193 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dodge & Cox holds 0.01% or 42,265 shares. Regions Corporation invested in 0.04% or 11,765 shares.