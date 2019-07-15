Bradley Foster & Sargent Upped Weyerhaeuser (WY) Holding by $12.29 Million; As Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Has Increased Position

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 106.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 472,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 916,321 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.14M, up from 443,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 843,566 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 429 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 16.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp

More notable recent Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Howard Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results with the Acquisition of First Mariner Bank – Business Wire” on April 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Howard Bancorp Completes Acquisition of First Mariner Bank, Progresses on Integration and Relocation – Business Wire” on March 01, 2018. More interesting news about Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Howard Bancorp Announces Stock Repurchase Program – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s how much Howard Bank executives made after closing First Mariner deal – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: March 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 3,290 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Finance invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 43,361 shares. Patriot Financial Group Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.98M shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc owns 0.33% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 880,873 shares. Charles Schwab invested in 0% or 29,698 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 9,031 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.01% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 701,354 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 302,797 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Rhumbline Advisers holds 17,752 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 27,627 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 20,006 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $44,925 activity. Poynot Steven bought $1,111 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) on Wednesday, July 10. Steil Jack E bought $2,597 worth of stock. Jones Thomas Randy bought $1,395 worth of stock or 108 shares. $6,990 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by Scully Mary Ann on Wednesday, July 10. Shares for $1,395 were bought by TURNER FRANK K JR on Wednesday, July 10. Schwabe Charles E. bought $1,395 worth of stock or 108 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. 5,195 shares were bought by Stockfish Devin W, worth $119,640 on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0% or 29,891 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 60,732 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 20,965 shares. Sasco Ct reported 2.37% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). World Asset stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Curbstone Fin Mgmt has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Old Point Tru And Financial Service N A holds 1.3% or 95,010 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 614,238 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 144,134 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel owns 203,046 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. 20,235 are held by Tru Of Virginia Va. Carroll Fincl has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 4,472 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 0.03% or 45,815 shares.