Bradley Foster & Sargent Decreased Its Holding in Colgate (CL) as Shares Rose; As Global Payments (GPN) Stock Rose, Congress Asset Management Company Trimmed Its Stake

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 22.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 21,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 76,215 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46M, down from 97,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 4.46 million shares traded or 36.86% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (GPN) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 2,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 53,989 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.65M, down from 56,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Global Payments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.52. About 2.34M shares traded or 52.55% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 24.90 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 1,415 shares to 34,170 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 20.15% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.34 per share. GPN’s profit will be $252.25 million for 26.01 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.59% EPS growth.

