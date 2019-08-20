Bradley Foster & Sargent Cut Its Celgene (CELG) Stake by $872,414; As Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Alpha Windward Has Lifted Its Position

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 49.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 9,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 9,382 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $885,000, down from 18,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $95.47. About 1.27 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 15/05/2018 – MimiVax to Present Interim Phase Il Trial Data on Multi-focal Immunotherapy SurVaxM for the Treatment of Glioblastoma at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 30/05/2018 – Denali Has Chosen to Exercise Early Option to Acquire Asset-Centric Vehicle F-Star Gamma Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Events; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plain; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 3101.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 2,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 2,849 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $460,000, up from 89 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $165.35. About 129,508 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan With 20% Threshold; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE APPROXIMATELY FLAT COMPARABLE STORE RETAIL SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Vs. $1.20; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Capex $150M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,301 are owned by Century Inc. The New York-based Adirondack Comm has invested 0.03% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). 187,100 were accumulated by Ameriprise Finance. Macquarie Gru Ltd accumulated 235,252 shares. Nordea has invested 0.04% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Moreover, Smithfield Co has 0% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). 2,100 are owned by Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of. Riverhead Management Ltd Co reported 0.02% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Richard C Young & Limited stated it has 50,369 shares. 100 were accumulated by Horan Advisors Ltd Com. Prudential Fin, New Jersey-based fund reported 19,475 shares. Regions Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 71,300 shares stake. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 3,061 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0.01% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstcash Inc by 5,520 shares to 266 shares, valued at $23,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:FULT) by 28,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 11,240 shares to 23,790 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 57,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy Assocs holds 0.08% or 4,900 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 0.11% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.15 million shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc reported 5,600 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 100 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc has invested 0.39% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The New Jersey-based Groesbeck Invest Management Nj has invested 0.32% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fjarde Ap reported 202,016 shares. Stellar Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Farmers Merchants Invs reported 10,900 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors accumulated 0.04% or 42,888 shares. Opus Point Prtnrs Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 8,510 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability reported 46,565 shares stake. Buckingham Management Inc owns 32,980 shares. Finemark Natl Natl Bank holds 0.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 51,548 shares.