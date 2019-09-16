Bradley Foster & Sargent Holds Holding in Kimberly (KMB); Arga Investment Management LP Has Increased Its Lam Research (LRCX) Position by $1.12 Million

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 3,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 32,982 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, up from 29,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 1.67M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 194.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 5,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 9,062 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, up from 3,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $235.56. About 1.60 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $683.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 10,975 shares to 45,925 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,460 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 5,909 shares to 871,534 shares, valued at $97.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 12,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,244 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).