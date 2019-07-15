Bradley Foster & Sargent Boosted Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $14.32 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Howland Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 44.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 53,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,830 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.32 million, up from 119,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $308.73. About 202,006 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 1,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,962 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40 million, down from 40,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $205.3. About 5.40 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 28,665 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Centurylink Mgmt reported 5,246 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt has invested 0.36% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ems LP holds 3.65% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 182,290 shares. Shelton Management holds 0.18% or 12,384 shares. Eastern Bank & Trust has invested 1.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Foundry Prtn Ltd Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,019 shares. Tru Department Mb Bancshares N A accumulated 39,299 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 3.30 million shares in its portfolio. 105,520 were reported by Renaissance Group Llc. Florida-based Aviance Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.67% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc owns 0.49% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 60,684 shares. 2,900 were reported by Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Moreover, Duncker Streett Co has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,298 shares to 400,696 shares, valued at $56.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 3,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,463 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. Lewnes Ann also sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. On Friday, February 1 the insider Morris Donna sold $3.45M. 139,834 shares were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU, worth $34.32M on Thursday, January 24. $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Rencher Bradley. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $6.00M was sold by Parasnis Abhay.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life has 3.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt Lp holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 76,854 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested 0.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wheatland Advsrs holds 0.27% or 1,845 shares in its portfolio. Mariner owns 663,367 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. New Jersey-based Amer Economic Planning Grp Incorporated Adv has invested 0.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sage Financial Gru Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 203 shares. Rothschild Partners Llc invested in 48,663 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 1.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kazazian Asset Lc reported 8.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney reported 109,498 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx owns 60,340 shares or 3.9% of their US portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 28,809 shares. 28,910 are owned by Tradition Cap Mngmt Ltd Com. Boys Arnold And holds 3.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 136,781 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.21 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinsale Cap Group Inc by 16,519 shares to 134,173 shares, valued at $9.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).