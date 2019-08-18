Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Upped By $367,484 Its Home Depot (HD) Position; Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Had 0 Bulls

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased Home Depot (HD) stake by 1.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc acquired 1,924 shares as Home Depot (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc holds 161,503 shares with $30.99M value, up from 159,579 last quarter. Home Depot now has $224.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products

Among 2 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev has $84 highest and $75 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -16.57% below currents $95.29 stock price. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Macquarie Research. See Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Hold New Target: $84 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Top Pick New Rating: Sector Perform New Target: $75 Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $80 New Target: $84 Maintain

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. The company has market cap of $187.75 billion. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; BeckÂ’s, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol brands. It has a 25.68 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fin invested in 0.12% or 486,365 shares. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 770,396 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Gradient Ltd holds 0% or 51 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America De owns 3.16 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 5,108 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). The New York-based Manikay Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 5.61% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Clarkston Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 536,518 shares. 21,481 are held by Advisors Asset Management. Yorktown And Research Inc owns 6,100 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ipg Investment Lc has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Suntrust Banks invested in 4,491 shares. Ameriprise Fin owns 261,447 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,705 are held by Jump Trading Limited Liability.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Anheuser Busch Isn’t Done With Shedding Assets – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cannabis CEOs See Holistic Branding As Key To Consumer Experience – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Anheuser-Busch InBev Comes Out of Craft Beer Acquisition Retirement – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Has Budweiser Hangover, Downgrades AB Inbev After Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BAML expects Anheuser-Busch InBev to outperform – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

The stock increased 1.77% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 919,691 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Horan Capital Management has invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 48,486 are held by Yhb Invest Advisors Incorporated. Paragon Cap Ltd reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Mercantile Communications accumulated 0.04% or 805 shares. Sequent Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Diversified Communications stated it has 3,850 shares. Aimz Advsr Ltd holds 0.77% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,861 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Co reported 3,412 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Inc holds 9,082 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Edgewood Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,097 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone Inc reported 1.28% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Chicago Equity Lc has 0.23% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 31,150 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Whittier Trust has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 10,872 shares to 1.05 million valued at $123.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 7,175 shares and now owns 43,602 shares. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot has $23000 highest and $194 lowest target. $208.10’s average target is 2.19% above currents $203.65 stock price. Home Depot had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Robert W. Baird maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $203 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. Jefferies maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.