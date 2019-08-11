Bradley Foster & Sargent Holding in Biogen (BIIB) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Cut Its Holding as Market Value Declined

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 567,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 9.21 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742.06 million, down from 9.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 10.69M shares traded or 5.05% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 52.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 1,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1,565 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370,000, down from 3,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $235.8. About 877,122 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (ABBV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “If You Like AbbVie, You Should Be Buying Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.22 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 2,628 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,606 shares. Country Bancorporation holds 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 1,343 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co reported 6,534 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Com owns 9.21M shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Convergence Investment Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.21% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset has 0.32% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 25,548 shares. Moreover, Nadler Financial Gru has 0.26% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 10,083 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Associate Inc invested in 198,718 shares. Proffitt And Goodson accumulated 1,160 shares. Stephens Ar holds 204,506 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Ar Asset Mngmt has 12,200 shares. Moreover, Novare Management Ltd has 0.72% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 57,140 shares. Dillon has invested 1.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma stated it has 5,828 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Mariner Llc owns 11,728 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 12,545 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 164,954 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Fulton Bank & Trust Na owns 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,152 shares. California-based Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Wafra has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 18,738 were reported by Synovus Corporation. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 11,906 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nomura has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Sumitomo Life Ins Communications has 0.31% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 9,672 shares. Principal Financial owns 345,999 shares. Midas Management owns 1,400 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 3,930 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 1,897 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Biogen Exercises Option to Increase Ownership in Samsung Bioepis – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen (BIIB) Up on Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Raised View – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Etf Developed Ma (VEA) by 8,595 shares to 231,090 shares, valued at $9.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 835,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.47 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.