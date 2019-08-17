Bp Wealth Management Upped Tyler Technologies (TYL) Position by $8.04 Million; Millennium Management Holding in Neurocrine Biosciences (Call) (NBIX) Raised by $2.57 Million

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by 305.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 39,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 52,285 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 12,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $254.3. About 261,432 shares traded or 37.72% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (Call) (NBIX) by 141.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 29,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 20,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.24. About 361,406 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc owns 3,604 shares. 33,668 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,002 shares. Cwm Limited Liability owns 82 shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Earnest Limited Liability holds 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 11 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd owns 10,894 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.21% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Texas Yale Capital Corporation reported 0.24% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Stockbridge Ltd Co accumulated 568,568 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,608 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Dupont Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 3,481 shares.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,929 shares to 348,773 shares, valued at $18.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 19,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,314 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl (NYSE:PPL).

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 665,467 shares to 216,939 shares, valued at $22.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 132,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,407 shares, and cut its stake in Ferroglobe Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability Company reported 3,030 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0.05% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 185,607 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 5,383 shares. Dsm Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 696,182 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 34,500 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 949,129 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 1.10 million shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 4,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 366,879 shares. D E Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 159,284 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.03% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Healthcor Management Limited Partnership reported 5.4% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us reported 150,075 shares. Tekla Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 221,678 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 534,532 shares or 0.01% of the stock.