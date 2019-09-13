Bp Wealth Management Upped Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $701,148; Stock Rose; Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Holder Janney Capital Management Lifted Its Position

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 3,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 150,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.80M, up from 146,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $219.46. About 208,280 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 252,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.32M, up from 871,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 905,902 shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 25/03/2018 – UBS Group CEO Discusses Deals, Growth and Trade (Video); 07/03/2018 TDC TDC.CO – UBS GROUP AG ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5%; 16/04/2018 – UBS’s Tom Naratil on Advice Standards, the Protocol and More — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – UBS Group AG CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 06/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO REDEEM THE TOTAL OUTSTANDING USD 1.5BN TIER 2 SUBORDINATED NOTES; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – UBS NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017 WAS CHF 1.1 BLN AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE CHF 0.27; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS…; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Admits the Findings Contained in the Statement of Facts; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Fee and Commission Income CHF4.88B; 29/05/2018 – UBS Hires Former European Commissioner as Brexit Adviser

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wsdmtr Jpn Smcp Div Etf (DFJ) by 32,411 shares to 591,236 shares, valued at $39.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 20,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 579,326 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 3,352 shares to 14,628 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Class A by 1,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,043 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 1,315 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Transamerica Fincl Advsrs has 3 shares. Noesis Mangement Corp accumulated 1,983 shares. Paragon Management Limited Liability Corp reported 730 shares. Homrich & Berg reported 5,854 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Com invested in 0.21% or 5,145 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 83,305 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc has 17,916 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.22% stake. Capital Fund Sa reported 0.28% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). St Johns Investment Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 273 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.47% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 30,841 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Llc owns 10,316 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 882,746 shares. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

