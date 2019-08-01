Bp Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake in Costar Group (CSGP) as Shares Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined While State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Decreased Its Position

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 6,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 730,130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.49 million, down from 736,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $341.18. About 4.78M shares traded or 6.23% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL RESPECT INTERNATIONAL COMMITMENTS BY ADOPTING NEW MEASURES TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRBUS; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO REMAINS ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH BOEING AND BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TO REACH A TIE-UP THAT SATISFIES ALL SIDES; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s pulling out of the Iran deal threatens Boeing’s multibillion dollar deals with the country; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 787 DREAMLINER HAS OPENED 170 NEW MARKETS: TINSETH; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Adds Boeing, Exits Alphabet, Cuts PayPal: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 18/05/2018 – Yannis Koutsomitis: #BREAKING — A Cubana Airlines Boeing 737 with more than 100 passengers has crashed soon after takeoff from; 01/05/2018 – The acquisition announcement comes a week after Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s growth in services could be complemented by strategic acquisitions

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc. (CSGP) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 1,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 26,161 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20 million, down from 27,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $615.4. About 240,699 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 21,136 shares to 999,540 shares, valued at $89.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 3,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.39 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Hgk Asset Management Incorporated has 0.32% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,753 shares. Maryland Cap holds 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 7,720 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Company reported 0.29% stake. Motco reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Winslow Asset holds 890 shares. 2,087 are owned by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 4,753 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy invested in 0.16% or 3,009 shares. Bp Public Ltd has 40,000 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0.34% or 585,912 shares. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank holds 0.15% or 1,423 shares. Rench Wealth Management has invested 3.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northrock Prns Ltd Com reported 0.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 5,779 are owned by Freestone Cap Holdg Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 68.68 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 42,230 shares to 171,427 shares, valued at $51.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heritage Commerce Corp Com (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 76,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Rech has 0.02% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 2,037 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 30,567 shares. Stifel Fin holds 32,965 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Asset has 0.02% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Guggenheim Limited reported 1,555 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 402 shares. State Street owns 745,794 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Gideon Capital Advsr has 1,211 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Moreover, Riverpark Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.08% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 5,343 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd owns 1,853 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Incorporated Ks has invested 0.54% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).