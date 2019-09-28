Bp Wealth Management Trimmed Its Raytheon (RTN) Position; Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Buy-write Opportunities Fund (ETW)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased Raytheon (RTN) stake by 2.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 4,502 shares as Raytheon (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Bp Wealth Management Llc holds 157,003 shares with $27.30 million value, down from 161,505 last quarter. Raytheon now has $54.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.36M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME)

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Buy-write Opportunities Fund (ETW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.64, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 34 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 27 sold and decreased their stock positions in Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Buy-write Opportunities Fund. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 13.27 million shares, down from 13.54 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Buy-write Opportunities Fund in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 16 Increased: 28 New Position: 6.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund for 238,611 shares. Athena Capital Advisors Llc owns 310,966 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc has 0.38% invested in the company for 37,325 shares. The North Carolina-based Kingfisher Capital Llc has invested 0.19% in the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Llc, a New York-based fund reported 247,996 shares.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 196,554 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. It has a 48.1 P/E ratio. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $212.20’s average target is 8.53% above currents $195.52 stock price. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Vertical Research on Tuesday, June 11. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 16 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, June 24. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, September 13. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49M for 17.09 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased Delta Air Lines Inc. New (NYSE:DAL) stake by 16,070 shares to 57,739 valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Delek Us Holdings stake by 7,992 shares and now owns 44,273 shares. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

