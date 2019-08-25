Bp Wealth Management Trimmed Its Bp (BP) Position by $1.64 Million; Rock Point Advisors Position in First Bancorp Pr (FBP) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Declined

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Bp (BP) by 39.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 38,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 57,654 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, down from 95,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Bp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 7.48M shares traded or 13.24% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Keeps Dividend at $0.10; 05/03/2018 – BP Exec: Renewables Growing Surprisingly Ffast–CERAWeek Market Talk; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 20/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: On 8th Anniversary of BP Oil Spill, Senator Markey Joins Legislation to Protect American Coasts and Workers from; 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO: TOTAL MACONDO OIL-SPILL PAYOUT AMOUNTS TO $65.8B SO FAR; 10/04/2018 – BP: TESLA BATTERY AT WIND FARM WILL HELP MANAGE INTERMITTENCY; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS COMMITTED TO 19.75 PCT STAKE IN ROSNEFT; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – Hargreaves Lansdown: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite – from Reuters

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp Pr (FBP) by 31.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 183,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 402,231 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, down from 585,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp Pr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 1.28M shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 28/03/2018 – FirstBank Surprising Phoenix Residents With Free Fuel To Inspire Giving for Arizona Gives Day; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 02/04/2018 – First Bancorp PR Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – First BanCorp to Announce 1Q 2018 Results on April 27, 2018; 11/05/2018 – First Bank of Toyama FY Rev Y32.71B Vs Y33.82B; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp Puerto Rico 1Q EPS 15c; 05/03/2018 FirstBank Opens New Colorado Springs Branch March 7; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Increase; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public has 403,524 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust invested in 0% or 156 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested 0% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Philadelphia Mngmt Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.14% or 589,586 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 165,967 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 17,713 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advsrs LP has 0% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 99,743 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited owns 98,659 shares. Victory Capital Inc reported 34,415 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 501,668 were reported by Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Ltd Llc. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 147,503 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). 66,167 are owned by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Raffles Associates Lp holds 90,000 shares.

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FBP’s profit will be $43.47M for 11.68 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

