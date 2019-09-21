Bp Wealth Management Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Grou (ICE) Has Lifted as Share Value Rose; Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Declined While Salem Investment Counselors Has Lifted Holding by $1.26 Million

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Grou (ICE) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 14,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 238,634 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.51 million, up from 224,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Grou for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 3.02 million shares traded or 49.73% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 51.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 7,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 22,659 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72M, up from 15,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 7.73M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 278,341 shares to 197,149 shares, valued at $11.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,931 shares, and cut its stake in Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma holds 0% or 4,509 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 131,674 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gru Inc reported 49 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 5,600 shares. Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Country Retail Bank reported 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Perkins Coie Communication reported 24 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 938,246 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Drw Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 8,648 shares. Majedie Asset Ltd has invested 1.2% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bokf Na invested 0.1% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 2.23 million shares. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.13% or 117,867 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Co holds 1.82% or 137,517 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Grp Incorporated Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Toth Fin Advisory has 1,000 shares. Daiwa Group Inc Inc holds 0.1% or 66,701 shares. Moreover, Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Diversified Tru owns 7,896 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). California State Teachers Retirement holds 972,046 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd reported 16,609 shares stake. Altfest L J & invested in 1,937 shares. Gradient Invs Llc has 295 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.47% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 44,607 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.01% or 2,011 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1,690 shares to 209 shares, valued at $38,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 17,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,217 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).