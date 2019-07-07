Bp Wealth Management Stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Lifted as Stock Value Rose; Viking Global Investors LP Upped Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position by $163.29 Million; Market Value Rose

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 109.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 598,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313.69M, up from 547,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $300.65. About 1.02 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 398.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 15,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,010 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $124.81. About 885,481 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers

