Bp Wealth Management Raised Position in Coca Cola (KO); Melvin Capital Management LP Has Raised Nike (NKE) Stake by $8.40 Million; Stock Price Rose

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola (KO) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 38,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 454,707 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.31 million, up from 415,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 5.77 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.79M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $88.64. About 2.41M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 29,896 shares to 37,420 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Ind (NYSE:LYB) by 5,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,301 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Class A.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 895,000 shares to 155,000 shares, valued at $21.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (Call) (NYSE:DRI) by 725,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (NYSE:SIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

