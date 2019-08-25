Bp Wealth Management Raised Its Tyler Technologies (TYL) Position by $8.04 Million as Stock Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined While Symmetry Peak Management Has Boosted Stake

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by 305.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 39,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 52,285 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 12,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $253.42. About 235,094 shares traded or 22.78% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 380% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 24,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.91 million shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 45,500 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Internet Stocks Getting Hammered – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 China Stocks Getting Slammed as Trump Wages Currency War – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Forget The Trade War – Buy Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Investors Continue To Fret About Global Economy As Trade War Drags On – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Co-Founder Joe Tsai To Take Sole Ownership Of Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). First Manhattan Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 4,914 were accumulated by Proshare Ltd. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated reported 178,639 shares. 1,574 were accumulated by Tower Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc). 185 are held by Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Retirement Of Alabama reported 49,847 shares. California Employees Retirement stated it has 67,663 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Creative Planning has 0.11% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust invested in 428 shares. Welch & Forbes, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company accumulated 0.02% or 518,789 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 33,668 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.03% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Quantbot Technology LP stated it has 5,864 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fourth Largest School District in Florida Selects Tyler Technologies’ School Transportation Software – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Tyler Technologies Expands Online Dispute Resolution to British Columbia, Canada – Financial Post” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MicroPact entellitrak to Support the Wisconsin DHS Katie Beckett Program – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.