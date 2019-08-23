Bp Wealth Management Position in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Has Raised as Market Value Rose; As Service Now (NOW) Stock Price Rose, Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Upped Its Stake by $11.53 Million

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 398.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 15,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 20,010 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $117.99. About 805,210 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $264.64. About 1.18M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ServiceNow Is A Core Growth Holding – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About ServiceNow, Inc.’s (NYSE:NOW) ROE Of 0.2%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$48.49, Is It Time To Put Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 58% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Commencement of Time Charter with major energy company Equinor. The TC has now started. NYSE:NAT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns Limited Liability stated it has 91 shares. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs LP accumulated 82,730 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Amp Cap Investors Limited stated it has 0.17% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas invested in 11,740 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Oak Ridge Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 1,586 shares. 1,590 were accumulated by Stephens Inc Ar. Tiger Management Lc holds 1.09% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 799,600 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0.03% or 21,711 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp invested in 0.28% or 85,975 shares. Eagle Asset owns 579,190 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance has 0.13% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings has invested 0.54% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Td Asset Management invested in 314,203 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 665 shares.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 377,216 shares to 304,801 shares, valued at $19.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) 1.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Ingersoll-Rand – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ingersoll Rand Named to the FTSE4Good Index Series for Fifth Consecutive Year, Demonstrating Strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practices – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 3,813 shares to 30,275 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 3,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,641 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 1.59 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Asset Management One Co Ltd holds 0.07% or 121,545 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment owns 13,676 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins, Japan-based fund reported 16,600 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 4,901 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Conning owns 4,581 shares. Franklin Res reported 0.06% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Art Advisors Limited Liability has 23,002 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 149 shares. Pacific Invest Mngmt reported 4,685 shares. Sit Assocs accumulated 78,281 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,300 shares. Bellecapital Interest Ltd has invested 0.16% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Unknown-based Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Delaware has invested 1.09% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,851 shares.