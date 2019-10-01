Bp Wealth Management Lifted Its Boeing (BA) Position by $1.74 Million as Market Value Declined; Wolverine Asset Management Lifted Holding in Amc Networks (AMCX)

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 4166.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The hedge fund held 12,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $697,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 149,530 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 4,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 51,774 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.85 million, up from 47,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $376.09. About 1.77M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BOEING’S TOP PRIORITY IS INVESTING IN INNOVATION: CEO; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines indicates interest in 20-30 widebody jets from Airbus or Boeing; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION ALSO INCLUDES UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL OF ONE BOEING 787-8 AIRCRAFT, ONE NEW BOEING 787-8 AND SEVEN NEW AIRBUS A320 NEO AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines Selects GEnx Engines to Power Boeing 787 Dreamliners

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 119,666 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.87% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Karp Cap Mngmt holds 8,456 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt holds 0.09% or 1,080 shares in its portfolio. Oregon-based Pioneer Tru Bankshares N A Or has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). St Germain D J Incorporated holds 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 4,069 shares. Ipg Invest Advsr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,164 shares. Moreover, Blume Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Duncker Streett holds 10,841 shares. 1,691 were reported by First City Mngmt Inc. 7,101 were accumulated by Cleararc Capital. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Com invested in 23,095 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 805 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. United Capital Fin Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 128,327 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. 5,988 were accumulated by Butensky Cohen Financial Security.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 24,367 shares to 193,058 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) by 9,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,691 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

