Bp Wealth Management Lifted Air Prod. & Chemical (APD) Stake; Scotia Capital Has Trimmed Its Cms Energy (CMS) Holding by $801,735 as Stock Price Rose

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Air Prod. & Chemical (APD) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 110,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.02M, up from 105,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prod. & Chemical for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $220.64. About 810,791 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 61.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 14,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 9,163 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $509,000, down from 23,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 1.51 million shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 10/04/2018 – SCPC Praises CMS Recognition of Unique Characteristics of LTC Patient Population; 23/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): CMS Deadline Extended – (4/23/2018); 23/04/2018 – CMS: Feedback on New Direction Request for Information (RFI) Released, CMS Innovation Center’s Market-Driven Reforms to Focus; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Pelosi: Pelosi Statement on Final CMS Report on 2018 Affordable Care Act Enrollment; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES COVERAGE OF NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING TESTS; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 06/04/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: Pallone Urges CMS to Update Drug Spending Data Dashboards; 10/05/2018 – Consumers Energy Signs Large Deal at Switch’s Pyramid Campus in Grand Rapids; 23/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 18.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $198.66M for 21.99 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.12% EPS growth.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 7,347 shares to 15,652 shares, valued at $844,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,718 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS) by 4,519 shares to 7,814 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,628 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

