Bp Wealth Management Increases Holding in Delta Air Lines New (DAL); As Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Valuation Declined, Hollow Brook Wealth Management Boosted Position

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. New (DAL) by 38.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 16,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 57,739 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, up from 41,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc. New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 5.46M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 78.3 PCT, DOWN 0.4 PTS YEAR-ON-YEAR; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO JACOBSON: CORPORATE TRAVEL DEMAND REMAINS STRONG; 18/04/2018 – WXYZ Detroit: #BREAKING: Delta flight from Detroit to West Palm Beach lands safely after blowing a tire; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 05/04/2018 – Sears Holding, Delta Air hit by customer data breach at tech firm; 05/04/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Delta says only “a small subset” of customers were affected, with payment information exposed from; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- INCIDENT OCCURRED FROM SEPT 26 TO OCT 12 2017; CUSTOMER PAYMENT INFORMATION FOR 24 7.Al CLIENTS INCLUDING CO’S MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 35,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 168,490 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, up from 133,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $617.50M market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 232,945 shares traded or 102.03% up from the average. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch Capital Partners Lc New York holds 3.58% or 185,840 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 55,291 shares. First Manhattan Co has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cibc Ww holds 345,271 shares. Bessemer Grp accumulated 6,765 shares or 0% of the stock. Telemus Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 7,178 shares. New York-based Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Lc has invested 2.6% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Gradient Invests Llc stated it has 189,422 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Euclidean Technology Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 42,037 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares accumulated 47,720 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc holds 15,486 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.01% or 16,222 shares. 7,960 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 8,273 shares.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,606 shares to 254,099 shares, valued at $35.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 27,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,237 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST).