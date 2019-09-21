Bp Wealth Management Increased Its Valero Energy (VLO) Stake by $3.58 Million; Stock Declined; Essex Investment Management Co Increases Stake in Misonix Com (MSON)

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Misonix Inc Com (MSON) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 14,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.92% . The hedge fund held 102,733 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 87,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Misonix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.11M market cap company. The stock increased 3.86% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 53,141 shares traded. Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) has risen 40.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MSON News: 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q EPS 23c; 22/04/2018 DJ Misonix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSON); 07/05/2018 – Misonix Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue; 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC – INCREASING TOTAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 TO BETWEEN $35 MLN AND $36 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q Rev $12.4M

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy (VLO) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 42,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 212,122 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16M, up from 169,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $82.85. About 3.34M shares traded or 0.43% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS FUNDED WITH CASH, ALSO INCLUDES REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS IN CALLAO AND IN PAITA; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $728.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc Com by 26,881 shares to 4,430 shares, valued at $561,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 1,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 643 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Gold Min.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $24,436 activity. 90 shares were bought by Klugewicz Sharon W, worth $2,260 on Thursday, June 13.

More notable recent Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Misonix, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Regenerative Medical Company Solsys Medical for Approximately $97 Million – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Misonix Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Misonix Enters into $11 Million License, Royalty and Manufacturing Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on October 20, 2017. More interesting news about Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Study Shows Superior Healing Outcomes Associated with Ultrasonic Debridement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.54, from 2.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MSON shares while 7 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.62 million shares or 52.23% more from 1.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 5,048 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 6,165 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 19 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Com Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 188,352 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON). Blackrock Inc accumulated 0% or 463,255 shares. Geode Capital holds 0% or 102,341 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 7,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON). Citigroup has invested 0% in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 336,146 shares. Pura Vida Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.69% in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON).

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,580 shares to 49,776 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) by 2,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,043 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).