Bp Wealth Management Holding in Eog Resources (EOG) Has Upped as Shares Declined; Farmstead Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Intelsat S A (I) by $7.05 Million as Share Value Rose

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 814,497 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 18.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 11,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 75,111 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, up from 63,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $71.66. About 2.54M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 9,845 shares to 351,588 shares, valued at $32.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 54,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,922 shares, and cut its stake in Arthur J Gallagher (NYSE:AJG).

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38M and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

