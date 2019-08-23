Bp Wealth Management Has Upped Its Eog Resources (EOG) Stake by $1.10 Million; Valuation Declined; Mengis Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) by $496,620

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Moto G6 now available at Amazon Prime-exclusive price; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Announces New Tucson Fulfillment Center; 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India lays off 60 employees, more may follow – Economic Times; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon to bring its voice assistant Alexa to many business settings – Axios; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach; 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals; 18/04/2018 – US News: Walmart Dominates Amazon in Household Spending; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talks – Mint

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 18.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 11,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 75,111 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, up from 63,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.51. About 2.20M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axiom Intl Ltd De reported 57,527 shares. Greenwood Gearhart stated it has 154 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management invested in 1,631 shares. Inverness Counsel New York has 3.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,764 shares. Family Mgmt reported 2,777 shares stake. 45,471 are held by Bamco Ny. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 143,432 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt reported 21,400 shares stake. Swedbank invested in 426,654 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Comm invested in 0.28% or 337 shares. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 102,532 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, Idaho-based fund reported 833 shares. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 30,985 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset has invested 0.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $179.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com owns 41,706 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs accumulated 102,435 shares. The Maine-based Vigilant Management Lc has invested 2.18% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Park Avenue Limited Co holds 0.03% or 5,425 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Llc holds 0.01% or 111,590 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 5,127 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,109 shares. Perella Weinberg Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 72,601 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur has 0.32% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 24,834 shares. Regions Corporation holds 192,445 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc reported 4,000 shares. Pictet Asset Management accumulated 0.06% or 264,614 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 42 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fil Ltd stated it has 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 8,387 shares.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 2,092 shares to 17,980 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl (NYSE:PPL) by 12,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,423 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).