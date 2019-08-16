Bp Wealth Management Has Upped Holding in Accenture (ACN) by $10.57 Million as Share Price Rose; Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding Held by Stanley Capital Management Llc

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 143,754 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 119,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture (ACN) by 37.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 60,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 222,363 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.14M, up from 162,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $193.22. About 1.42 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM

