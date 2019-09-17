Bp Wealth Management Has Upped By $10.49 Million Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holding; Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Buckeye Partners has $41.5000 highest and $41.5000 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is 1.19% above currents $41.01 stock price. Buckeye Partners had 5 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, May 15. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, May 13. See Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) latest ratings:

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased Las Vegas Sands (LVS) stake by 3350.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bp Wealth Management Llc acquired 177,734 shares as Las Vegas Sands (LVS)’s stock declined 10.95%. The Bp Wealth Management Llc holds 183,039 shares with $10.82M value, up from 5,305 last quarter. Las Vegas Sands now has $45.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $59.64. About 3.24M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F

Among 5 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Las Vegas Sands has $7000 highest and $58 lowest target. $63.60’s average target is 6.64% above currents $59.64 stock price. Las Vegas Sands had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse initiated Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $58 target. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Monday, September 9. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, September 13 with “Neutral”.

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased Automatic Data Proc (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 7,010 shares to 186,135 valued at $30.77M in 2019Q2. It also reduced At&T (NYSE:T) stake by 12,101 shares and now owns 698,334 shares. Costar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 6,000 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Daiwa Securities Group has 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Boston stated it has 0.48% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Brown Brothers Harriman And Com holds 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 3,380 shares. Amg Natl Trust Bancorp holds 72,433 shares. Weiss Multi owns 100,500 shares. First City Cap Inc has invested 0.43% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 28,959 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.05% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 675,702 shares. Capital Invsts, a California-based fund reported 8.04 million shares. Kessler Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,182 shares. Next Finance Grp Inc has 33,717 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.85% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s (NYSE:LVS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Las Vegas Sands Recognized in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Bet On Casinos (Video) – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Lay Out Japan Plans – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Las Vegas Sands updates on Japan strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.01. About 5.38 million shares traded or 238.12% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS EXECUTION OF LONG-TERM PACT WITH BP; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Buckeye Bahamas Hub Partially Restarts Operations NYSE:BPL – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Buckeye Provides Buckeye Bahamas Hub Hurricane Dorian Impact Update – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buckeye Partners (BPL) Announces Buckeye Bahamas Hub Hurricane Dorian Impact Update – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 2 Energy Stocks Could Be the Next Big-Time Buyout Recipients – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alerian Index Series September 2019 Index Review – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold Buckeye Partners, L.P. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.71 million shares or 8.31% more from 104.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of America De holds 0.03% or 4.19M shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 21,307 shares. Moreover, Orinda Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 6.09% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 110,000 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 30,128 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Lc invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Johnson Gru Inc stated it has 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Citadel Advsrs Limited Company owns 325,808 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Llc owns 66,110 shares. Hudock Gru Ltd Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 218 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.03% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Oakworth Capital, Alabama-based fund reported 723 shares. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Co (Wy) accumulated 1,000 shares. Carroll Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.03% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL).

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.31 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, heating oil, and kerosene; refined petroleum products, such as propane and butane, refinery feedstock, and blending components; and crude oil.