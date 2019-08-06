Bp Wealth Management Has Upped Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $1.59 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Northstar Group Has Raised Holding by $409,400

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.80% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost to Profit; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will stream Thursday Night Football for the next two seasons; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO ADD BUSINESS SETTINGS TO ALEXA: AXIOS; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 19,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 444,003 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.78 million, up from 424,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $64.77. About 9.91 million shares traded or 1.65% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Negative Results From Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi and Tremelimumab; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – UPDATES 2018 GAAP SHR OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Counsel accumulated 10,110 shares. Family Corporation, New York-based fund reported 2,777 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 329,685 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 17,625 were reported by Westwood Holding Grp Inc. Harbour Management Limited Liability Company holds 3.24% or 2,464 shares. Spc owns 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 232 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 1.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stearns Gp holds 0.17% or 515 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa invested in 1.07% or 4,002 shares. Gfs Advsr Ltd Com holds 2.31% or 4,387 shares. Perkins Coie Tru owns 337 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Rampart Inv Limited Liability Company owns 12,716 shares. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1,810 shares. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability New York has 3.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,764 shares.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Com (NYSE:CCL) by 35,229 shares to 72,844 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,330 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Com owns 0.17% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 13,739 shares. Moreover, Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) reported 22,446 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Copeland Ltd has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Csat Investment Advisory LP stated it has 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Renaissance Invest Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Navellier & Associates accumulated 28,523 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Stewart Patten Limited Co holds 14,901 shares. 107,687 are held by Asset Mngmt. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Llc has invested 0.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.25% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Van Eck Associates holds 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 178,262 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26.

