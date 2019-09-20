Bp Wealth Management Has Trimmed Illumina (ILMN) Holding; M Holdings Securities Has Trimmed United Technologies (UTX) Stake

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 20.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 13,659 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The M Holdings Securities Inc holds 51,624 shares with $6.72 million value, down from 65,283 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $118.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.53. About 2.00M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased Illumina (ILMN) stake by 13.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 1,065 shares as Illumina (ILMN)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Bp Wealth Management Llc holds 6,605 shares with $2.43 million value, down from 7,670 last quarter. Illumina now has $44.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $305.2. About 711,551 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA)

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 12.88% above currents $137.53 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, September 17. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies (UTX) Otis Spinout Could Offer a Source of Fundamental Value – William Blair – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

M Holdings Securities Inc increased Ishares Tr (IWB) stake by 3,186 shares to 29,887 valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q2. It also upped First Tr Exchange Traded Fd stake by 6,295 shares and now owns 24,141 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was raised too.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.11 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blb&B Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 4,434 shares. Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh holds 1.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 769,449 shares. Pinnacle holds 0.33% or 108,488 shares. First Financial In invested in 0.52% or 4,934 shares. 27,687 were accumulated by Appleton Incorporated Ma. Utd American Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) owns 25,320 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.57% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 157,363 shares. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership owns 103,500 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 116 shares. Central Commercial Bank & Tru accumulated 848 shares. Massachusetts-based Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Truepoint Inc holds 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 2,551 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 20,260 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.55% or 7.16 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With 45% Earnings Growth, Did Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Illumina A Long-Term Buy, With Caveats – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Illumina (ILMN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Illumina (ILMN) Stock Moves 0.72%: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Illumina vs. Guardant Health – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased Booking Holdings stake by 203 shares to 4,180 valued at $7.84 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 20,911 shares and now owns 708,891 shares. Boeing (NYSE:BA) was raised too.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $207.27M for 54.11 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Illumina has $35500 highest and $30000 lowest target. $334.33’s average target is 9.54% above currents $305.2 stock price. Illumina had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $34800 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The stock of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Canaccord Genuity. UBS maintained Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) rating on Tuesday, July 30. UBS has “Buy” rating and $35500 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Inv Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 1.06% or 151,503 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0.4% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Gemmer Asset Management Llc has 344 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hartford Fincl Management invested 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 1.08% or 75,441 shares. Anderson Hoagland invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Fdx Advsr Incorporated invested in 1,401 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Street Corporation reported 6.14M shares. Geode Capital Lc reported 0.17% stake. 7,500 are held by Cutter And Co Brokerage. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Oz Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 35,600 shares. Epoch Invest Ptnrs Inc accumulated 17,682 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 200,611 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.