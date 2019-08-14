Bp Wealth Management Has Trimmed Holding in Cognizant Tech (CTSH) by $695,808; As Preformed Line Prods Co (PLPC) Share Value Rose, Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech (CTSH) by 55.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 9,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 7,628 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, down from 17,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.74. About 3.71M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Preformed Line Prods Co (PLPC) by 28.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 9,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 22,757 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 31,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Preformed Line Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 5,485 shares traded. Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) has declined 33.41% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical PLPC News: 09/03/2018 Preformed Line Products 4Q EPS 14c; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 04/05/2018 – Preformed Line Products 1Q Net $5.53M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Preformed Line Products Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLPC); 04/05/2018 – Preformed Line Products 1Q EPS $1.09; 19/03/2018 – Preformed Line Products Announces Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Preformed Line Products Announces Financial Results For The Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Preformed Line Products Announces The Acquisition Of MICOS TELCOM sro – PRNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Preformed Line Products declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2016. More interesting news about Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining Preformed Line Products Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:PLPC) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Preformed Line Products Announces The Acquisition Of SubCon Electrical Fittings GmbH – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold PLPC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 2.23 million shares or 1.73% more from 2.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,233 are owned by Northern Tru. 4,934 were accumulated by First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0% invested in Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC). Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 938 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC). Morgan Stanley has 3,888 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC). California Public Employees Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 12,800 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC). Lsv Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) for 74,603 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0% or 13,657 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC). Invesco Ltd accumulated 10,483 shares or 0% of the stock. Seizert Capital Prns Lc accumulated 9,850 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msg Network Inc by 14,460 shares to 181,494 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 17,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Div Reminder for Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SNX or CTSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 11,606 shares to 75,111 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 13,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Llc has 0.24% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 10,110 shares. Wendell David Assocs owns 38,246 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Rampart Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.09% or 10,810 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.17% or 269,710 shares in its portfolio. Amer Intll Incorporated invested in 259,731 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Majedie Asset Mgmt invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc owns 397,284 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested in 83,769 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 12,161 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 8,918 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 500 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 46,063 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 1.92% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ajo Lp reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).