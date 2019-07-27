Bp Wealth Management Has Trimmed Holding in Alibaba (BABA) as Shares Rose; Lafleur & Godfrey Position In Watsco (WSO) Was Lifted

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 57.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 15,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,578 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 26,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 6,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,726 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, up from 31,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 222,755 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth (NYSE:UNH) by 4,570 shares to 52,952 shares, valued at $13.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 10,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL).

