Bp Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Medtronic (MDT) Stake by $895,895; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Increased Its Embraer Sa (ERJ) Holding by $950,000

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 50,000 shares as the company's stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 212,496 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500.

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic (MDT) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 9,845 shares as the company's stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 351,588 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.02 million, down from 361,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $137.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $102.59. About 2.38M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 30,750 shares to 64,110 shares, valued at $27.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 50,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices E (IHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snyder Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 4,549 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 13,201 shares. Tortoise Ltd Company owns 30 shares. Perritt Mgmt has 4,120 shares. Janney Management Llc stated it has 3,468 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 2.46% or 39,000 shares in its portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies LP owns 13,778 shares. 38,048 were accumulated by First Merchants Corporation. Moreover, Mariner Llc has 0.38% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 377,435 shares. S&Co stated it has 198,970 shares. Community Natl Bank Na owns 0.08% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 4,452 shares. Cadence Bancshares Na has 0.16% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Rampart Investment Mngmt invested in 26,723 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Acadian Asset Ltd Com accumulated 598,824 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture (NYSE:ACN) by 60,064 shares to 222,363 shares, valued at $39.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals (NYSE:URI) by 6,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).